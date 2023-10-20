International Youth Fellowship hosts Korean culture camp in Port of Spain

Volunteers came in from Korea for the International Youth Fellowship Korean Camp taking place at Borde Street, Port of Spain.. -

The International Youth Fellowship (IYF) will host the IYF Korean Camp on October 21 at the IYF Center, 20 Borde Street, second floor, Port of Spain.

The camp which features a packed programme of experiencing Korean culture through song, dance, food, language and games, goes from 11 am-3.30 pm.

Volunteers who came in from Korea to host this event are excited to share their culture with Trinidadians, a media release said.

The IYF is also hosting a bible seminar on October 20 and 23 at 6 pm at the IYF Center with pastor Steven Park of New York, who will make clear many things in the bible, the release said.

"Many have difficulties in their spiritual life because of a lack of clarity and it is our hope to bring assurance and clarity to all who join us," the IYF said.

The Korean volunteers are visiting schools, churches, prisons and communities in Trinidad to share the joy that they experienced in serving others, the release said.

The IYF said it is a Christian-based youth organisation dedicated to developing a strong mindset among the youth so that they can overcome challenges instead of avoiding them. "Learning a new culture helps to open the mind to unfamiliar experiences and provides a much wider pool of information from which to draw wisdom."

To register: WhatsApp Teddy Kim at 1-868-386-6093.