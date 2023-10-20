Excitement as Dream 11 Bago T10 begins Nov 16

Tobago Cricket Association president Kerwin John -

Tobago is set to host its first Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast, beginning in November. The lucrative tournament will be held at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground from November 16 - December 3.

Six franchises will compete for a winning purse of $100,000. Second place will take home $50,000, while third place will pocket $30,000.

The franchises, named after Tobago's tourism sites and attractions are: Pirates Bay Raiders, Mt Irvine Surfers, Kings Bay Royals, No Man's Land Explorers, Pigeon Point Skiers and Store Bay Snorkelers. Six owners – Comfort Inn, Shuffie Equipment Rental, Viroja's, Samp Army, Tobago Housing Resorts and Jaggerssar group of Companies – will draw for the franchise name.

The players' draft, which takes place on Saturday at 6.30 pm, includes cricketers from Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and TT. Each team will be made up of 14 players (six Tobagonians, seven Trinis and one regional player).

At the deadline, over 200 names were registered for the draft. The tournament is already a main attraction in the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) calendar.

President of the Tobago Cricket Association Kerwin John said, "I am excited about the opportunities this event presents for our Tobago cricketers."

The tournament will be streamed to over 145 million people worldwide. Dream 11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform with millions of followers around the world.