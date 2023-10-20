Carter fifth in 50m free World Cup final

Dylan Carter -

Trinidad and Tobago's ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fifth in the final of the men's 50m freestyle event in the third and final leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Swimming in lane four, Carter, who had the fastest time entering the final, hit the wall in 22.06 seconds. Great Britain's Benjamin Proud won gold in a time of 21.77 seconds. US swimmer Michael Andrew placed second in 21.85 seconds. Australia's Isaac Cooper was third in 21.92 seconds and was followed by Dutch swimmer Kenzo Simons (22.02 seconds) and Carter.

Andrew and Cooper were both hunting their second gold medal in the 50m freestyle in the ongoing series. Cooper won gold in the first leg in Berlin in a time of 21.93 seconds. Andrew won the sprint event in the second leg in Athens last week in 21.96 seconds.

Earlier on Friday, Carter won heat three ahead of Andrew (22.05 seconds) as he hit the wall in a brisk 21.98 seconds. Carter was the only swimmer to go under the 22-second barrier in the heats.

In the final, the three-time World Championships medallist wasn't able to add to his four-medal haul at the series. Carter, 27, has so far copped a bronze and silver medal in the 100m freestyle at the World Cup. He has also clinched sliver and bronze medals in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle events respectively.

Carter will return to the pool on Saturday as he continues his search for a fifth medal at this year's World Cup. Carter will swim in heat ten of the men's 100m freestyle from 4.59 am TT time. TT's Graham Chatoor will contest heat three of the 100m freestyle. Chatoor's race will swim off at 4.44 am TT time.

At the 2022 series, Carter was named the top male individual athlete for his astonishing feat of nine gold medals.