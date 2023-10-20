Body pulled from Port of Spain Waterfront

Waterfront Complex, in Port of Spain. File photo

An unidentified decomposing body was pulled from the sea at the waterfront near the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Friday morning.

A police report said an offshore supply vessel discovered the body floating 1,000 metres offshore around 6.24 am. Officers attached to the Marine Patrol Unit in the Coastal Police Unit retrieved the body and brought it ashore.

The man, who was of African descent, could not be identified. The District Medical Officer pronounced the man dead and ordered the body's removal. Investigations are continuing.