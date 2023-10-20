Bocas school tour drops in at Manzanilla Secondary

Mishael Henry and Destinee John perform on stage during the Bocas Lit Fest WE LIT! School Tour when it stopped at the Manzanilla Secondary School on September 20.

The tour which is a Bocas Lit Fest youth project is sponsored by the J B Fernandes Memorial Trust. During the tour, students at over 15 secondary schools across Trinidad and Tobago enjoyed a theatrical performance that uses elements of spoken word poetry and drama, a media release said.

At each school visit, youth are exposed to the power of reading and writing for personal and academic development, and have the opportunity to craft their own literary work.