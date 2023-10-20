Bacchanal Bobol & Bad Behaviour back at Cipriani

A scene from the play Bacchanal, Bobol& Bad Behaviour. -

Bacchanal Bobol & Bad Behaviour is back at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operatives, Valsayn, on October 21 and 22.

A media release said the play is a scandalous comedy that features a stellar comic cast that includes, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Kearn Samuel, Zo-Mari Tanker, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy, Andrew Friday and Scott Gonzalez.

It is directed by the award-winning directors, Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

What would you do if you stumbled upon US$2 million by mistake? Only to later discover that the money is tied to criminal activities?

Henry (Richard Ragoobarsingh) decides to seize the money and escape with his wife. Discover the unfolding events as the owner, a corrupt police officer, and another official enter the scene. The latter informs Henry's wife that her husband was murdered by the money's owner. Can Henry evade danger and hold onto the cash?

Get ready for a wild escapade that intertwines criminals, cops, and a couple, in a hilariously chaotic series of unforeseen events, the release said.

Showtime is 8.30 pm of October 21 and 6.30 pm on October 22.

Tickets are available at advertised outlets. Box office opens from 12-6 pm. Tickets can also be purchased through online transfer.