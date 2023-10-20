Alvin Jones, Reon Moore in Nations League A Best XI

Trinidad and Tobago's Reon Moore. - Newsday File Photo/ROGER JACOB

Trinidad and Tobago men's footballers Alvin Jones and Reon Moore were both named to the Concacaf Nations League A Best XI for the October window, after TT secured a quarter-final place in the 2023/24 edition of the tournament on Tuesday night.

Both Jones and Moore played pivotal roles in TT's exciting 3-2 comeback victory versus Guatemala at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on October 13. With the hosts trailing Guatemala by a 2-0 margin after just 31 minutes, Jones gave TT life in the contest with a precise penalty conversion in the 36th minute. Jones' work on the defensive end wasn't too shabby either, as the Tiger Tanks Club Sando player made a number of timely interceptions and blocks at the back to fend off the visitors.

Moore made it 2-2 against the Guatemalans in the 54th minute as he bundled home from close range after a Neveal Hackshaw header was saved. TT's talented teenager Nathaniel James then secured all three points against Guatemala with a splendid free kick in the 89th minute.

Both Jones and Moore played the full 90 minutes in TT's surprise 5-3 loss away to the relegated Curacao in Willemstad, Curacao on Tuesday night.

Moore scored TT's first goal in the 68th minute as he expertly swept in a low cross from Ryan Telfer, who made the Nations League A Best XI in the September window alongside captain Aubrey David.

Jones, who was returning to the TT squad after being left out for the two Nations League A matches last month, had a hand in TT's third goal on Tuesday as his dangerous right-sided free kick was eventually tucked in by substitute Kareem Moses.

Despite the loss to Curacao, TT (nine points) finished second in Group A behind Panama (ten points) and will now meet Concacaf powerhouse US in their Nations League A quarter-final home-and-away tie on November 16 and 20.

The US are 11th in the Fifa rankings and are also the Nations League defending champions, having beaten Canada by a 2-0 margin in the final of the last edition in June 2023.

In the last meeting between the US and the Soca Warriors teams, the US stormed to a thumping 6-0 win during a group stage match at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.