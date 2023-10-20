$100m to upgrade houses in squatting sites

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

SOME $100 million has been allocated to improve houses for individuals within 251 squatting sites across TT, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce said on Thursday. He was answering questions with Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

The committee approved the ministry's allocation of $1.284 billion.

The ministry's website said the Housing and Village Improvement Programme provides self-help to enable residents of disadvantaged villages by changing their physical environment on an individual and a communal basis. "The intention here is to uplift the lives of families through the development of communities that are functional, attractive and encourages communication and enables collaboration."

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said last year the programme's allocation was $58 million but just $22 million actually spent, yet the 2024 allocation leapt to $100 million. Leonce said the programme aimed to improve the lives of beneficiaries.

He said the award to individuals had risen from an initial $145,000 to $165,000 to build a house on flat land, $170,000 for undulating land and $175,000 for hilly land.

The programme will have 143 beneficiaries, Leonce said.

Moonilal asked for the list of beneficiaries but the Robinson-Regis had earlier said the ministry would need to take legal advice regarding disclosing names of grant recipients. He asked the names of committee members responsible for selecting recipients but Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said MPs were involved in a budgeting exercise.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked why the allocation had risen to $100 million.

Leonce replied that a survey had been done and the ministry anticipated significantly more activity in the programme. "A survey was conducted throughout all 251 registered squatting sites." Indarsingh muttered, "Squatting sites."

Leonce said the ministry also does small infrastructural works in the selected communities.

Moonilal asked about the development of residential lots to former Petrotrin workers, which moved from $28 million spent in 2022, to $58 million allocated but $15 million spent last year, and $40 million for 2024. Leonce listed the available lots as La Romaine 450, Ponderosa in Golconda 173, La Philippine II in Gran Couva 209, and Guanapo in Point Fortin 110. Moonilal asked if the La Romain site was previously intended for former workers of Caroni (1975) Ltd. Leonce replied yes.

Leonce said draws held for ex-Petrotrin workers were held in September 2021 resulting in 36 beneficiaries for two locations in Guayaguayare and in August 2022 resulting in nine awards for Guayaguayare. Some 180 applicants for an August 2023 draw are now being processed for their eligibility.

Moonilal asked about the accelerated housing programme, whose allocation moved from $3.7 million spent in 2022 to nothing last year to a whopping $150 million for 2024. Robinson-Regis replied that 1,385 housing units will be built. She named the locations, including D'Abadie, Moruga, Malabar, Santa Rosa, Bon Aire, Exchange in Couva, and Trestrail Park. She said the Government would do infrastructural works at all the sites.

Moonilal asked if the HDC and taxpayer would fix defective housing units sat Trestrail Park.

Robinson-Regis replied that spending on infrastructure was for roads, light and drains, not the actual building of housing units.

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen got Leonce's assurance that the established Oropoune Gardens development was included in the listed of developments to benefit from an urban upgrade allocation.