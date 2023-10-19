Valencia man held for online ganja trade

Marijuana seedlings found growing at the home of a Valencia man who is believed to have operated an online marijuana selling business. Photo courtesy TTPS -

Police have arrested a man who they say used a fictitious social media account to sell illegal drugs.

A police press release on Thursday said officers also seized a quantity of marijuana plants at the suspect's home on Wednesday.

Police received certain information in September that a man was using a social media platform to sell illegal narcotics. Investigations led officers to a 23-year-old man from Valencia as the user of the social media account.

On October 18, investigators obtained a search warrant and went to the man's home.

During the search, a quantity of marijuana plants, which exceeded the legal limit, and various high grade marijuana seeds were seized. The suspect also had an assortment of packaging with various labels and branding.

A pack containing several coloured tablet were also seized. These have been sent for testing. The man remains in custody and is assisting police in their enquiries. Several charges are expected to be laid.