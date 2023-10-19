[UPDATED] Carenage man gunned down

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

A 35-year-old man was shot and later died in hospital on Tuesday.

Reports said Christian "Freddy" Eve, a labourer who lived at Big Yard, Carenage, was in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Tiida heading along Marcelle Circular Road, Big Yard, Carenage, at around 7.30 pm when he was shot.

He was taken to the St James Medical Complex, where he died of his injuries.

Reports said his shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Crime scene officers collected evidence and officers from the Carenage Police Station are investigating.

This story was originally published with the title "Carenage man gunned down" and has been adjusted to include additional details.