The art of networking

Lara Quentrall-Thomas is addressing attendees at AFETT's members meeting in August on the importance of networking. Photo courtesy AFETT -

Lara Quentrall-Thomas

Introverted corporate entrepreneur

Dear AFETT,

I’m a professional in a corporate capacity and I also own my own small business. In my corporate role, I have reached a certain level of success, but I feel held back and bypassed in executive promotions, as I do not have much in common with my managers and they all have shared connections in their circles.

In my entrepreneurial role, I have realised that I would have access to bigger and better business opportunities if I improve on promoting myself and my services both within and outside of my network.

I am also an introvert, and while I am not shy, I do not do much to promote my various skills. Most times, I am uncomfortable attending networking events, and if I do attend, I’m not really sure how to approach conversations.

How can I overcome these obstacles in both roles and improve my network to improve my net worth?

Dear introverted corporate entrepreneur,

Networking does not have to be scary if you prepare yourself, set goals and take small steps.

Building confidence for networking starts with researching the event and identifying those people you would like to meet. That way you have a very targeted approach and are not just loitering.

You should reach out to the event organisers and ask them to arrange an introduction for you, so that as you arrive someone can guide you to the right people and make the introductions for you.

One thing I always recommend for hesitant networkers is to set the goal of meeting one new person at an event. Just one. Take their business card after the event, and make sure you follow up on the conversation by sharing your corporate profile and services via e-mail.

Additionally, you have to make sure that your LinkedIn profile is properly curated, because online networking is a great way to meet new people, learn about industry trends and access opportunities without having to meet people in person. Online networking is an ideal platform for introverts.

We often hear about the importance of an elevator pitch, and whilst I think they are a good idea, you can prepare a lighter version for yourself.

You must be able to tell new contacts who you are and what you are selling, in a compact and interesting way. This requires preparation and practice, but is not difficult.

There are many videos on YouTube that can provide guidance on how to prepare and deliver an impactful elevator pitch.

Make sure your business cards are easily accessible before the event, so you don’t have to dig through your bag or briefcase to find them.

Be prepared to receive business cards or exchange information in a professional manner, so have a notepad ready or your phone to scan information.

You have to demonstrate your readiness and interest.

A great tip is to prepare some questions in advance that you can ask new contacts, related either to the theme of the event, conference or association, or more general national dialogue (not politics or religion though). This will help you feel confident when talking and show people you have done your research and that you are interested in their perspective and opinion.

Remember that networking is not about selling your services, but primarily about building mutually beneficial relationships.

I always recommend that people join three networks, to build their experience and skills, as well as meet diverse groups of people and have unique experiences.

First, you should be an active member of your vocational association. This is how you keep up to date on trends and developments, access partnerships and business opportunities, and build your own brand recognition.

Secondly, you should join a business chamber or association. This is a great place to engage with professionals in a range of sectors, and keep your finger on the pulse of national developments and opportunities.

Finally, volunteering with a non-governmental organisation or community-based organisation is a great way to build new skills and network with professionals you may not typically meet, all while giving something back to the community.

There are more than 3,000 NGOs in TT, so there is no shortage of opportunities to serve.

Joining an association like AFETT will give you many great opportunities to build your networking skills. But don’t just join. Get involved.

Your confidence will build the more active you are, as you build friendships, celebrate success and learn from others.

Remember that your goal is to let people see why they should buy from you, and what better way than for them to see your skills in action?

Show them that you are someone who keeps their word, is reliable and effective, and makes a positive difference – all of these build trust, which is the foundation on which professional relationships are built and can flourish.

Finally, believe in yourself. You are worthy of success, and you have to believe that people do want to learn more about what you have to offer.

Good luck!

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.