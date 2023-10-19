Standard launches new furniture collection

Standard’s managing director Nicholas Sabga. Photo courtesy Standard Distributors Ltd -

Standard Distributors Ltd – a member of the Ansa McAl group of companies and a leading retailer of furniture, appliances, and electronics – has launched its latest furniture collection, the Hive Collection.

In a release, Standard said the new collection offers customers innovative and practical furniture pieces which are designed with durable materials and are ideal for high-traffic environments.

Speaking at the launch last week Thursday, Standard’s managing director Nicholas Sabga explained the insight behind its business-to-business (B2B) foray into design collaborations.

“In every space designed, in every interaction with clients, in every collaboration with designers, artists, architects, and artisans, Standard, through the Hive Collection, seeks to create enduring connections and nurture the beautiful, endless conversation of design,” he said.

He also detailed how partnerships can be built with the local design community, creating an environment of sustainability and growth.

“Sustainability is not just a buzzword here, it's a commitment. The Piena line, for instance, embraces sustainable wood from responsibly managed forests,” said Aabida Allaham, marketing manager at Standard.

She said the retailer will also be working with designers, students and industry professionals through several workshops and events.

The release said the Hive Collection is available at all nine Standard showrooms across Trinidad and Tobago.

At the launch, Ansa Coatings products were also introduced to consumers.

“Ansa Coatings Colour Shop stores are a premier supplier of world-class quality paints. The Ansa Coatings products are as good as, and in many cases better than foreign counterparts in common industry requirements and standards,” said Christianne de Pass, marketing manager of Ansa Construction.

She added that other sectors at Ansa McAl can provide consulting assistance to local decorators.