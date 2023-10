Skeletal remains found in Sangre Grande

File photo -

Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in a forested area in Sangre Grande.

Police confirmed the remains were found on Wednesday afternoon near Marigold Extension, Bois Bande, Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

A district medical officer was called but was unable to determine whether the remains were human.

The bones were taken to the Forensic Science Centre for testing.