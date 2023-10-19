Siparia student expelled after cursing, threatening teacher

WE WILL DO WHAT IS NECESSARY: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

A SIPARIA East Secondary student has been expelled from school after she was seen in a video verbally abusing a teacher in a classroom.

Newsday understands a letter was sent to the girl's mother on Monday, informing her of the Ministry of Education's decision to expel her daughter.

The girl was previously suspended for her actions, which included disruptive and unruly behaviour, cursing the teacher, threatening and using "aggressive, intimidating behaviour" towards the teacher and "gross disrespect towards authority."

The letter stated the Ministry's decision was final.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday expelling a student is a last resort after all efforts to rehabilitate the child in the education system has had no positive effect on behaviour.

"The family of a child who has been expelled is referred, in writing, to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, as well as the Community Police, so that those Ministries and agencies can reach out to the family and offer the support available under their remit to the young person and family."

She said this includes counselling, training programmes and community activities.

"While every effort is made to support behavioural transformation of students within the school system, there comes a point where allowing the student to continue in the school environment is no longer in the best interest of the other students and teachers, who have to contend with the unpleasant disruption of the learning environment."

Gadsby-Dolly said at this point, other students' right to an education is put at risk.

She said there was no joy in expulsion but when it was necessary, it would be done.

She said videos from these incidents can have a negative impact on the nation's schoolchildren.

"The students who take videos of the event and post them on social media also deepen the effect of the infraction, as what may have been contained in a classroom and dealt with at a school level, is now spread nationally and serves as negative inspiration for those students so inclined."