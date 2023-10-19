N Touch
NGC Bocas Lit Fest announces shortlist for Youth Writer award

Alexandra C Stewart -

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has announced the shortlist for the highly-anticipated 2023 NGC Bocas Youth Writer of the Year Award which spotlights the literary talents of Trinidad and Tobago’s writers aged 13-25.

The finalists, Kela Roberts, Alexandra Stewart and Scyllina Samuel, who represent a diverse range of voices and styles, promise a captivating glimpse into the region’s vibrant literary future, a media release said.

Roberts, an aspiring editor and dedicated writer, embodies the spirit of emerging literary talent with her passion and dedication, the release said. Samuel is described as a perceptive blogger and journalism student whose insightful writings vividly capture the essence of the Caribbean’s cultural diversity.

Stewart, on the other hand, is a trailblazing poet and teaching artist, whose triumphant three-time consecutive championship titles in the First Citizens National Poetry Slam have solidified her status as a poetic powerhouse.

Kela Roberts -

The winner will be announced at the closing of the NGC Bocas Youth Fest taking place October 20-21, at the University of the West Indies Department of Creative and Festival Arts, Gordon Street, St Augustine. All festival events are free.

NGC Bocas Youth Fest attendees can participate in a variety of events, including a career fair showcasing writing-related opportunities, interactive workshops covering TV writing, stand-up comedy, food blogging, and poetry, the release said. Also, young debaters can compete for prizes in a youth debate.

Scyllina Samuel -

The NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award was created by the Bocas Lit Fest and is sponsored by the National Gas Company Ltd to identify and celebrate young writers across a broad spectrum of literary genres.

For more details and updates: www.bocaslitfest.com/youth-2023 or follow @BocasLitFest on social media.

