NGC Bocas Lit Fest announces shortlist for Youth Writer award

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has announced the shortlist for the highly-anticipated 2023 NGC Bocas Youth Writer of the Year Award which spotlights the literary talents of Trinidad and Tobago’s writers aged 13-25.

The finalists, Kela Roberts, Alexandra Stewart and Scyllina Samuel, who represent a diverse range of voices and styles, promise a captivating glimpse into the region’s vibrant literary future, a media release said.

Roberts, an aspiring editor and dedicated writer, embodies the spirit of emerging literary talent with her passion and dedication, the release said. Samuel is described as a perceptive blogger and journalism student whose insightful writings vividly capture the essence of the Caribbean’s cultural diversity.

Stewart, on the other hand, is a trailblazing poet and teaching artist, whose triumphant three-time consecutive championship titles in the First Citizens National Poetry Slam have solidified her status as a poetic powerhouse.

The winner will be announced at the closing of the NGC Bocas Youth Fest taking place October 20-21, at the University of the West Indies Department of Creative and Festival Arts, Gordon Street, St Augustine. All festival events are free.

NGC Bocas Youth Fest attendees can participate in a variety of events, including a career fair showcasing writing-related opportunities, interactive workshops covering TV writing, stand-up comedy, food blogging, and poetry, the release said. Also, young debaters can compete for prizes in a youth debate.

The NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award was created by the Bocas Lit Fest and is sponsored by the National Gas Company Ltd to identify and celebrate young writers across a broad spectrum of literary genres.

For more details and updates: www.bocaslitfest.com/youth-2023 or follow @BocasLitFest on social media.