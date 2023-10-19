Health Ministry reports 15 chickenpox cases at Five Rivers Secondary

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of chickenpox at the Five Rivers Secondary School.

A release from the ministry stated there were "several" cases of the virus reported in the school. Newsday understands the outbreak was among 15 students between two classes.

The release said the principal alerted the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) "consistent with the long-standing protocols for the reporting of infectious diseases to the Ministry of Health."

It said the CMOH, the school’s principal and other key officials took the necessary public health measures to treat the situation.

This, it said, included closure and sanitisation of the affected classrooms and training of the Parent Teacher Association at the school.

It said the training included providing information on the clinical signs and symptoms of the virus along with preventative measures.

TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) first vice president Adesh Dwarika told Newsday he investigated the incident and was satisfied with the school's response to the incident.

He said they followed all the necessary protocols. He now hopes all the cases were isolated and there will not be any further spread.

"Based on the discussions earlier with the administration, it was indicated that they would have identified the classes where the cases would have come from and quarantined or isolated those classes and the parents of those children were informed and whatnot," he said.

He said TTUTA had not received reports of chickenpox outbreaks in other schools.

The ministry reminded the public that chickenpox is not a new virus to the local landscape, and occasionally there are increases in cases.

"The public is informed that while chickenpox is endemic to Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region, there may be the likelihood of an increase in the number of cases occasionally. These increases occur particularly within high-risk areas such as schools, prisons, and homes for the elderly and children," it said.

The ministry advised parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of the virus in their children.

It said it begins with flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and feeling sick, tired and sluggish. It added that red swollen spots or bumps may appear within a few days, spreading over the whole body, even inside the mouth, eyelids or genital area, and turn into pimple-like blisters filled with clear or cloudy fluid. It said the blisters can break open, often leaking fluid.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with Ministry of Education officials.

The Ministry of Health says good hygiene practices can prevent and reduce the spread of chickenpox.

These practices include:

• Washing hands regularly with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers (containing at least 70 per cent alcohol).

• Regular cleaning and sanitising of high-touched surfaces ( door knobs, countertops, desks).

• Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, water bottles, towels, and wash rags with others

• Avoid touching your face and eyes

• Avoiding close contact with persons who display symptoms of infectious viruses

• Keeping children away from school or staying away from work if you are ill.