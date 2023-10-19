Four Venezuelans arrested in South

File photo -

Four Venezuelan men who entered the country illegally have been remanded into police custody.

Reports said officers of the Immigration Investigations Unit, south, carried out a search in the Cedros and Penal areas from 8 am-2 pm on Tuesday, when the men were arrested.

The exercise was supervised by WCpl Parks and led by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Pariman, ASP Ramdass, Insp Phillip and Sgt Daulat.

The men, aged 18, 22, 23 and 29, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday and will reappear on October 26.