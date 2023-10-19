Cox: Cerebral Palsy Society to be re-admitted to Carlsen Field building after repairs

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox - Photo by Sureash Cholai

MINISTER of Social Development Donna Cox on Wednesday said "yes" when asked if the Cerebral Palsy Society would be allowed to use the National Therapeutic/Enrichment Centre at Carlsen Field. This will be after an ongoing upgrade, Cox said.

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit had questioned the minister when the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives debated the draft estimates of developmental expenditure for budget 2024.

Mohit said the ministry's allocation for "people with challenges" had moved from $2 million allocated last year to $500,000 actually spent, to $5.5 million for 2024.

Cox said the $500,000 was spent on fire prevention and surveillance systems at the National Therapeutic and Resource Centre for Persons with Disabilities, formerly know as the National Enrichment Centre. Mohit had recently claimed the society was treated with disrespect when told the leave the centre.

Cox, in her budget contribution last Tuesday in the House, denied claims that the Cerebral Palsy Society had been wrongfully evicted from the centre.

"That is not a building that you're supposed to use. At this point in time, the works are ongoing and therefore no one should be there.

"That is a risk and it is a risk for children with disability."

Mohit asked if the $5.5 million allocation for 2024 was for the centre.

Cox replied yes. "A tender is out for the outfitting and we are soon to award a contract for the final commissioning of works that are supposed to be done at this centre."

She said Digicel would help outfit the centre.

Mohit asked if the society would be allowed back into the centre, to administer therapeutic treatment.

Cox replied, "Yes. Persons with disability – all types of disability – will be allowed access the centre.

"We are trying our best to have it completed as soon as possible."