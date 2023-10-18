St Augustine clinch SSFL East Championship

St Augustine Secondary School defeated Holy Cross College 1-0 on Tuesday to clinch the East Zone of the Secondary Schools Football League Boys Championship, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

A second-half strike from Zion Dannett was the difference in the game for the "Green Machine" who are on an unassailable 22 points after nine games. With one round to go, El Dorado East Secondary, the nearest challenger, are on 18 points.

In other results, El Dorado East hammered Five Rivers Secondary 4-0 while neighbours El Dorado West drew 2-2 with Valencia Secondary.

In the North Zone, a double from Hashim Portillo earned Diego Martin Central a 2-1 win over Belmont Secondary. Also, Mucurapo West defeated Tranquillity Secondary 2-1. Blanchisseuse Secondary and Trinity College played to a goalless draw.

In the South Zone, Moruga Secondary trounced Princes Town West 9-0. Also, Point Fortin East shut out ASJA Boys College 2-0 and Ste Madeleine edged Siparia West 3-2.

In the Central Zone, Carapichaima East whipped Presentation College 4-1. Jaden Joseph got the consolation for Presentation.

The final round of matches will kick off on Friday.