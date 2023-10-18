San Juan shoot-out with police leaves one dead, another wounded

File photo -

One man was fatally shot and another wounded in a shoot-out with police on Tuesday.

Reports said around 6.30 pm, two men in dark clothing, with their faces covered, robbed a 58-year-old man from Bon Air of his grey Nissan Wingroad. The assailants, armed with a gun, beat the man.

The North Central Task Force later intercepted the car at the Croisee, San Juan, where there was a shoot-out.

The two men were shot and were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. One man died of his injuries later on Tuesday and the other, an 18-year-old, is being treated.

Police found a gun at the scene and investigations are ongoing.