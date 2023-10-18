Public Administration Ministry 'working on' online payslip glitch

Allyson West -

THE Ministry of Public Administration is aware of complaints by public servants that they have been getting other people's payslips instead of their own on the online IHRIS (Integrated Human Resource Information System) ESS (Employee Self Service) website.

Some social media users have complained about using the system and seeing payslips belonging to other people who are members of the protective services, including the police, Coast Guard and Fire Service.

Newsday contacted the IHRIS on Wednesday but was told instead to contact the Ministry of Public Administration.

Public Administration Minister Allyson West told Newsday via WhatsApp: "We are aware and working assiduously in seeking to resolve it soonest."