Police find guns, ammo in Santa Cruz

Snr Supt Roger Alexander -

Police found another cache of weapons on Tuesday in an exercise in Santa Cruz.

Reports said officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force led by Snr Supt Roger Alexander, along with members of the Guard and Emergency Branch led by Snr Supt Elie and the Canine Unit, found the items in a forested area in Santa Cruz, from 1-7pm.

They found four AK-47 rifles, one 50-cal Desert Eagle, a 45 revolver, two shotguns, 23 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 38 assault rifle magazines, assault rifle parts, several police kits, four police bulletproof vests and blue swivel lights.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said in a media release, “The strategies and the Violent Crime Reduction Plan are working, and I have every confidence that as we continue to update our strategies and implement our plans, we will continue to get the desired results. We will maintain our intensity in the seizure of illegal firearms and we will relentlessly pursue those bent on being involved in criminal activity.”

“We expect that this seizure will again significantly impact the incidence of violent crimes committed with the use of firearms, especially homicides and home invasions.”

She thanked the officers for their work, saying, "You have placed yourselves in harm’s way and put your lives at risk with the aim of keeping our nation safe."

She urged the public to say something if they see something.