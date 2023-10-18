MIC-IT's entrepreneurship unit hosts BiZ Day

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings at MIC-IT’s BizStart Entrepreneurship Day. Photo courtesy Youth Development Ministry -

On October 13, the Entrepreneurship Unit of MIC-IT organised an Entrepreneurship BiZ Day as part of its BizStart Programme, under the theme Building Business Communities. The event aimed to support and guide aspiring entrepreneurs on their journey to building successful businesses.

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings addressed those present and shed light on the various grants available to small business owners. He emphasised the significance of business development and expansion, saying, "It is essential to foster strong communities through networking and collaborating with entrepreneurs who have successfully navigated the entrepreneurial path."

The event had 17 booths from various business sectors, including financial institutions, contractors, clothing retailers, beauticians, farmers, and food and beverage businesses.

The day began with a panel discussion involving representatives from the TT Manufacturers' Association and the Chamber of Commerce. They highlighted services and resources available to assist entrepreneurs in establishing and growing their businesses.

During the day, three information sessions were held that focused on cultivating a growth mindset, human-centred design, good packaging practices and the importance of social media marketing.

The MIC-IT BizStart trainees session aimed to provide first-hand business knowledge that will take participants through their entrepreneurial journey, build reputations, increase visibility and create strong support networks.