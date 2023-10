Firetruck crashes into bar in Tobago

A firetruck crashed into a gazebo in front of Vibes Bar on Buccoo Road in Old Grange, Tobago, on Tuesday.

Reports say six people were in the firetruck and were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment after the accident.

Police are continuing investigations.