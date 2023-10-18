Exhibition of colour, energy, positive vibes

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It was indeed a privilege to visit the Art Society of TT's art exhibition featuring ‘Sterling and Karen’s’ creative pieces of this and that.

It was an illustration of colour, energy and positive vibes. The paintings possessed character, imagery and formation. Every piece of work made serious statements to viewers.

Artists are very special people, they grasp what others cannot at a glance. Being a fellow artist, I understand their joy and pain. Nothing comes easy, it takes hard work to reach an optimum level. We operate from a higher level of consciousness. The Creator gives us the tools of trade and we deliver the final product.

Art is priceless and unlimited, its life and its complexities are created by architects. Money can’t buy happiness because it’s a state of mind. When happiness dwells in every area of your anatomy it gets into rhythmic fusion. You are on top of the world, as the saying goes.

With the Christmas season around the corner, please purchase a work of art. You won’t regret it as it is an investment worth having.

Hats off to Sterling & Karen for affording me an experience that will forever be in my memoir.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity