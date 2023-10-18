Deadline extended for traffic tickets, public health fines

In this file photo, licensing officers issue a ticket during a roadblock exercise on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, St James. -

The Judiciary has issued a reminder to people with outstanding traffic tickets, public health fixed penalty notices and safe-zone (mask) fines to settle their fines to avoid penalties.

The deadline for payment of traffic tickets issued before May 26, 2020, public-health fixed-penalty notices and safe-zone penalties issued between March 16, 2020 and September 30, 2023, has been extended to November 30.

Failure to pay may lead to arrest, resulting in three days in jail and a fine of $5,000.

To facilitate payment , the public can visit the judiciary's website at https://courtpay.ttlawcourts.org.

Payments can be made using credit cards, visa debit cards, or a CourtPay Fines and Fees Voucher, which can be bought from any NLCB Lotto Booth.

Payments are considered final once the voucher is applied to the corresponding fine or fee on the CourtPay website.