Cost overrun for CYG 2023: Minister confirms TTOC request for more $$

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Angelo Marcelle/Newsday File Photo

HOSTING the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Trinidad and Tobago between August 4-11 cost $44 million; more than the $35 million initially budgeted by the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC).

This was confirmed by Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, during her presentation at the Meeting of the Standing Finance Committee on Tuesday.

The Games featured over 1,000 athletes from over 70 countries competing in seven disciplines (beach volleyball, rugby, athletics, Fast Five Netball, swimming, cycling, triathlon).

Cudjoe was responding to a question from Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram, who asked why almost $14 million was being allocated to be spent from her ministry’s $483,963,200 purse for the upcoming fiscal year when the Games were held in August.

She said, “The Games took place in the last quarter of the fiscal year, in August. We worked with the TTOC, so they would have had to receive their receipts and invoices from their service providers and then transfer them to the ministry.”

The government had initially allocated $30 million for the games during the last fiscal year with the remaining $5 million to be paid within this year.

Cudjoe said, “Up to the end of the fiscal, we got that $27 million (in bills). They still have some outstanding bills to submit to us and we have to do our due diligence to ensure it is in keeping with the rules and guidelines before we just pay out wildly. That is to deal with rest of expenses or the bills coming from the TTOC, from the CYG.”

Ram then asked if the previously budgeted $30 million was a significant under-budgeting of the event, given the new $44 million price tag. Cudjoe replied, saying the initial figure of $30 million was the budget put forward by the local Olympic committee.

“It was based on a request. We don’t come up and make up a budget to give to TTOC. The TTOC submitted a proposal, with a request, and we gave them 100 per cent of what they requested. They were also supposed to get support from the private sector and so on, that is a part of their proposal...

“If they had under-budgeted, that would be a question for the TTOC. But the TTOC made a request of the government and we responded 100 per cent of their request. We have to trust them to do what they said they’re going to do.”

During the Games’ closing ceremony on August 11, Cudjoe had said the local organisers kept within budget

Newsday tried to contact TTOC president Diane Henderson, on Tuesday, to find out about the additional costs, but was unsuccessful as calls to her cellphone and a WhatsApp message were not answered.

During her presentation, Cudjoe also announced the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba will receive a structural upgrade ahead of next year’s June 4-30 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The upgrade was deemed a new project but no cost was given by Cudjoe.

This comes after TT was named among seven destinations within the Caribbean and US shortlisted by ICC to host World Cup matches. The ICC, however, has not yet released what venues will host knockout matches.

Ram asked for further information on the BLCA upgrade.

Cudjoe said, “The ICC has requested that we do works at BLCA to the ticketing and hospitality area, player and match official areas, accommodation for international media and club and suite levels. Basically, to accommodate media and games of this nature, based on the recommendations by the ICC, so that we can host these games.”

Additionally, Cudjoe confirmed that $30 million was budgeted for structural upgrades to five stadia. She remains optimistic the bulk of the work will be completed before the end of the fiscal year but said her ministry may come calling on the Ministry of Finance, mid-year, for additional funds.

MP for Pointe a Pierre David Lee asked if Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella would be a beneficiary of these upgrades.

Cudjoe responded, “Manny Ramjohn is included in that upgrade. So is Larry Gomes Stadium (Arima). We’re going to be doing the lighting first because we think that’s the most urgent matter at those two stadia.

“Refurbishment works for Ato Boldon Stadium (Couva), which has already started, to begin works at Jean Pierre Complex (Mucurapo) and to complete payments at Hasely Crawford Stadium (Mucurapo).

“I don’t think we’ll complete all in 2024. The bulk of the work can be completed in this fiscal year, but I think the lighting is urgent.”

Regarding the re-developed Skinner Park, Cudjoe said they’re still paying some bills, with some correction works ongoing, while work continues on washrooms of the tennis, basketball and netball courts.