Carenage man gunned down

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

A 35-year-old man was shot and later died on his way to hospital on Tuesday.

Reports said Christian "Freddy" Eve, who lived at Big Yard, was standing at the corner of Western Main Road and Big Yard in Carenage at around 7.30 pm when he was shot.

In 2019 Eve and two other men were wounded in a shoot-out with police.