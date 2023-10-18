Bravo shines, but rain dampens Red Force vs CCC opener

Red Force captain Darren Bravo bats against Combined Campuses and Colleges in the Regional Super50 opener on Tuesday at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

A rain-affected opening match in the 2023 CG United Regional Super50 tournament between TT Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) ended in a no-result at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on Tuesday, with just over 50 overs being bowled in total.

Sent in to have first strike by the CCC, Red Force got to a respectable score of 246 for four in 44 overs — with their innings being interrupted by a couple of rain delays.

Red Force captain Darren Bravo led from the front for the hosts, as he cracked 81 not out off 84 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Had it not been for the rain stoppage near the end of the Red Force innings, the 34-year-old left-hander may have well played his way to the first century of the tournament.

Bravo found two steady partners during his time at the crease. He shared in an 88-run partnership with the experienced Jason Mohammed (43 off 61 balls) for the fourth wicket, before sharing in an unbeaten stand of 66 with Yannic Cariah (31 not out off 38 balls) for the fifth wicket.

The TT captain strode to the crease in the 11th over with the score on 66 for two after the opening pair of Tion Webster (one) and Kjorn Ottley (16) were sent back to the hut early. After an initial circumspect start by the hosts, the scoring rate was boosted in the first power play by Joshua Da Silva, who hit a classy 48 off 50 balls.

The TT wicket-keeper/batsman was given a life even before he opened his scoring account, as his countryman Shatrughan Rambaran put down a catch in second-slip off Isai Thorne in the fourth over with TT on nine for one. Da Silva made good on his early chance, as he played an array of splendid shots in his innings — starting with two dismissive boundaries off Barbadian fast-bowler Chemar Holder (one for 54) in the fifth over.

Da Silva hit nine boundaries in his innings and looked well on his way to a fourth List A half-century, but he was dismissed in the 18th over with the score on 92 as he top-edged a delivery from off-spinner Romario Greaves (one for 35). Johann Jeremiah made a meal of the catch in the inner circle, before effecting a one-handed grab to send Da Silva back to the pavilion.

Bravo and Mohammed did well to steady the TT ship in the middle overs, as they consolidated the innings nicely. TT progressed to 129 for three at the 25-over mark as Bravo looked to cut loose against leg-spinner Abhijai Mansingh, hitting him for the first six of the innings.

As he crossed the 50-run mark, Bravo was put down by Kadeem Alleyne at mid-off as he attempted another big hit off Mansingh in the 33rd over. In his next over, Mansingh (one for 56) was able to get some success as he had Mohammed brilliantly caught on the square leg boundary by Shaqkere Parris.

With the TT score on 180 for four, Cariah joined captain Bravo in the middle, and they picked up from where Mohammed left off. Cariah struck three boundaries in his knock of 31 as he ably supported his skipper.

In the midst of the hosts’ death overs charge, TT had their innings stalled by a rain stoppage — the second of three on the day — with their score on 226 for four after 42 overs. On play’s resumption, Cariah and Bravo were able to add another 20 runs to the TT total as the game was reduced to 44 overs per side.

Set a revised target of 275 for victory, the CCC batsmen looked to have their eyes on batting points as well as the Red Force target, as they came out firing on all cylinders. The pair of Jeremiah and Alleyne took the attack to the Red Force bowlers, racing to 53 without loss after 6.4 overs before a heavy 3pm downpour brought an early end to the day's proceedings.

Jeremiah ended on 25 not out off 23 balls with four boundaries. Alleyne, who featured sparingly for Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League season, finished on 27 not out off 17 balls. Alleyne's cameo included four fours and a solitary six off Akeal Hosein.

The game was called off at approximately 4 pm. Both teams will be awarded two points for the no-result.

Scores: RED FORCE 246 for four off 44 overs (Darren Bravo 81 not out, Joshua Da Silva 48, Jason Mohammed 43, Yannic Cariah 31 not out) vs CCC 53 without loss (Kadeem Alleyne 27 not out, Johann Jeremiah 25 not out).