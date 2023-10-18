Black Collar Creative Foundation to honour Janine Charles-Farray

The reprisal of Chandelier Productions’ Une Petite Nuit (A Little Night) – a theatrical love story written by the late Janine Charles-Farray, will be staged at the Central Bank auditorium on October 20. The event will also see the launch of the Black Collar Creative Foundation.

The foundation will be dedicated to preserving the legacy and work of Charles-Farray who was a veracious and passionate arts advocate, marketing strategist and founder of Black Collar Creative agency, which was dedicated to offering project-based marketing, publicity and production consultation services in the performing arts and creative community, the release said. The foundation also intends to assist entrepreneurs with their start-ups or special projects, and provide support to firmly establish and sustain their ventures.

For Une Petite Nuit, the Central Bank auditorium will be transformed into a realm of romance and heartbreak, when two couples find themselves entangled in a web of emotions and revelations, against the picturesque backdrop of Palmiste Park.

Une Petite Nuit promises to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with music, dance, and drama, and will feature a special selection of Broadway favourites such as All I Ask Of You from The Phantom of the Opera, and 10 Minutes Ago from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the release said.

The production will feature a cast of rising entertainers. Among them are returning cast members Isaiah Alexander, Gabrielle Alleyne and Noelle Archer, and newcomers Kristian Adams, Adafih Padmore, Tahfari Leslie, Shennice Williams and Carl Anthony Hines.

The creative and production team includes director Trevon Christopher Jugmohan who has produced several high-quality musicals, such as The Sound of Music (2012) and Mahalia: A Gospel Musical (2015). Conductor and composer Michael Hudlin is musical director; Triston Wallace, founder of the Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts Network (TTPAN), is the musical’s lead choreographer. Founder of Chandelier Productions Tiana Chandler is producer and stage manager.

The launch will also feature the band, One Vision One Voice (OVOV), led by musician/producer Akeil George and vocalist Alicia Barrie.

The foundation’s patron is Rhoma Spencer whose talents include actor, director, playwright, comedian and docu-filmmaker. She is a graduate of York University with an MFA in directing.

The foundation’s primary funding will be premised on "angel contributions" and fundraising events, and will be managed and supported by a board of directors, and operational and evaluation committees.

Rector of All Saints Anglican Church Canon Richard Jacob presented the first contribution to Marva de Freitas Charles on behalf of the Black Collar Creative Foundation.

Showtime for

Une Petite Nuit is 7.30 pm.

Tickets cost $200 and can be purchased by contacting 684-1650, 710-9436, 295-7435 or online at: https://chandelierproductionstt.com/tickets/une-petite-nuit/.

