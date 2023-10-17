Works Minister says PTSC vacancies being filled

File photo: Commuters board a deluxe PTSC bus servicing the San Fernando to Port of Spain route at the PTSC King's Wharf terminal.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan rejected claims from Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram that the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has collapsed because of vacancies on its board of directors.

Responding to questions raised by Ratiram during a Standing Finance Committee meeting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Sinanan said Ratiram appeared confused when he asked his questions.

"He has lost his train of thought."

While the tenure of some board members ended last month, Sinanan said those vacancies will be filled soon.

He was confident that all positions on the board would be filled by the end of this month.

Sinanan said, "Having a board that is not fully complemented does not affect the operations at PTSC."

He added that in such circumstances, "decisions then come to the Ministry of Works and Transport."

"It does not affect what is happening at PTSC, and this happens from time to time."

UNC MPs complained when Energy Minister Stuart Young challenged Ratiram to disclose a potential conflict of interest he had with PTSC.

Young said, "This member has a conflict of interest with PTSC that he has not declared."

Committee chairman, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, asked Ratiram, "Do you have an interest to declare."

Ratiram said, "I am a former employee of PTSC."

But he added, "At this point in time, I don't believe I have any interest."

Annisette-George advised St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram to abide by the standing orders they were quoting as they made inaudible comments at PNM MPs.

She also advised MPs who did not want to abide by the standing orders "to take a walk, maybe have their lunch and come back."

Sinanan also said Government has plans to increase the total number of PTSC buses to 500.

The PTSC has approximately 330 buses at this time.

Sinanan hinted that some of the buses that Government wants to acquire are electric, requiring alterations at passenger terminal facilities.

He also said consideration will be given by PTSC to remove a $2 fee to use bathroom facilities at the City Gate terminal in Port of Spain.

Sinanan told Ratiram there was no need to make a plea for this fee to be removed, after he said the matter would be considered by PTSC.

Ratiram said it was wrong to pay a fee "to pass water."

UNC MPs thumped their desks when Ratiram pleaded for the fee to be removed and claimed no such fee was in place from 2010-2015 under "the most caring and compassionate government."

Sinanan reminded him that mere seconds earlier, he said PTSC would consider removing the bathroom fee at City Gate.

"You don't have to make a plea for that."