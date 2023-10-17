UN has no teeth

THE EDITOR: I used to think that the United Nations (UN) is a coming together to tackle challenges and problems faced by all humanity – both in principle and practice. I now feel that it is a toothless bulldog when it comes to human rights and enforcing security.

There are several examples of UN’s failure to stop any atrocities – for example in Darfur region in Sudan and in Rwanda. Under the "protection" of UN Peacekeepers, over 8,000 men and boys were shot and killed in Bosnia by Serbian forces in 1995 – in what is known as the Srebrenica genocide.

The UN has never taken any action against Israel’s blatant refusal to adhere to UN Resolutions dating back many years, including its disproportionate use of force against Palestinians in the name of "self-defence" – which is a crime under international law.

Israel blatantly refused to comply with almost all UN resolutions – and the UN did nothing. Not even a slap on the wrist. Why is it that some countries appear to be more equal than others?

The UN currently has sanctions on several countries, including Iran, Yemen, Libya, North Korea, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Central African Republic etc. Why no sanctions on Israel, a violator of UN resolutions and international humanitarian law?

Just a few of the UN resolutions regarding Israel in the last 75 years: (you can google search for the long list)

• July 4, 1967: Resolution 2253 (ES-V): Condemns Israel's measures to change the status of Jerusalem as invalid.

• July 14, 1967: Resolution 2254: "Deplores" Israel's failure to abide by UN General Assembly Resolution 2253 (ES-V)

• December 11, 1969: Resolution 2546: Condemns Israeli "violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms" in the occupied territories

• December 6, 1971: Resolution 2792: UNRWA Report. Calls for the implementation of UN General Assembly Resolution 194, stresses the "inalienable rights of the people of Palestine", and calls on Israel to stop resettling the inhabitants of Palestinian refugee camps.

• December 9, 1976: Resolution 31/61: Reaffirms previous condemnations of Israel, and calls for the Security Council to take "effective measures" against Israel, and requests sanctions on Israel.

• October 28, 1981: Resolution 36/15: Demanding that Israel desist any archaeological excavations in the Temple Mount.

• UN Security Council Resolution 452: " ... 'calls' on Israel to cease building settlements in occupied territories".

This October 2023, Israel is violating international law by using disproportionate force against civilians – women and children – in the world’s most densely populated area, the Gaza strip. The UN continue to ask for a humanitarian corridor while stopping short of calling for an Israeli halting of its atrocities on civilians.

Human Rights Watch verified from videos that Israel has been using white phosphorus against the civilian population in northern Gaza – a clear violation of international law. White phosphorus burns at 815 degrees Celsius and can burn a human’s skin down to the bone.

The UN and the world leaders stand by and watch genocide and annihilation of the Palestinian people of Gaza – another Nakbah resembling 1948.

Nelson Mandela remains one of the most iconic figures in modern history when it comes to human rights and the fight for freedom and equality for all.

In 1997, he said: “The United Nations took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system…but we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

He also compared Israel’s oppression against Palestinians to the cruel apartheid system of South Africa.

The UN clearly has no teeth.

MIRZA ALI MOHAMMED

San Juan