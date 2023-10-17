The Red Force selection conundrum

Red Force coach David Furlonge, standing, and captain Darren Bravo. FILE PHOTO -

BEING a cricket selector is not an easy job. It requires a strong dose of cricket knowledge, most of which could only be had from a cricket player’s perspective.

In other words, to be an efficient and knowledgeable selector, one must have played a certain level of cricket to appreciate the game to an extent that one understands what is needed by participants in a cricket contest. The higher the level of cricket to be played, the more experience is necessary to choose the correct player for the position.

Consequently, it entails how to read the game so that the right selection can be made at the right time for the right reasons.

This is not only to facilitate the captain, but also the other players.

Character is a vital component of a cricketer and separates the strong consistent cricketer, whether batsman, bowler, wicketkeeper or fieldsman, from the average mediocre journeyman. And the selector has to know what the team needs to balance, improve and strengthen the side he’s selecting.

A selector ought to be able to distinguish the ordinary from the classy, the batsman with fighting qualities compared to the one who lacks the “never-say-die” attitude.

Without the playing experience combined with the right attitude, the selector would be unable to appreciate what is required to ensure a winning combination.

It is tricky, if not well nigh impossible, to be able to put forward an intelligent outlook to fellow selectors when one suffers from a shortage of knowledge caused by lack of playing experience. Apart from playing expertise, anyone who wants to be a selector should possess a natural psychological aptitude to be able to read the attitude of players on the field by their demeanour, through their posture and general disposition.

On the one hand, team selectors want to choose a side to win whatever competition or tournament in which their side is involved; on the other hand, they ought to be aware of their side’s potential in the long term.

Additionally, they would want to examine the situation of their reserves in the event of injury, plus have some continuity, thus ensuring some opportunities for progress in the future.

Most importantly, he must have the talent to identify cricketers with ability.

I can’t say I feel satisfied about the selection of the squad to represent TT in the Cricket West Indies CG United Super50 Cup set to be played in Trinidad from October 17.

In the first instance, I would like to know who chooses the selectors, because I’ve seen no information about them. Is it the management committee of the TT Cricket Board? Is it a sub-committee of the board?

Who is Frank Simmons? The TTCB should give a brief biography of those chosen to select national teams. It’s important for the public to know who the selectors are: not just names, but their cricket background.

Also, nepotism should be avoided, as it makes a selection committee uncomfortable.

Is TT part of the West Indies, or have they decided to go it alone for the Olympic Games?

Why would the selectors choose players who have no desire to play for the WI nor any chance of making the WI team? Does the future of WI cricket still matter? Are the cricketers ruling the selectors?

And to think there are cricketers like Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles and Cephas Cooper, to name a few, who deserve a chance to be part of the national team and be in the eyes of WI selectors, as well as the chance to gain experience as they move on – unlike those in the squad who have no chance and are uninterested.

The team management shockingly said they don’t have home advantage because they held no practice games at the venues! They’re at home and have been playing at the Oval and the Brian Lara Stadium for years.

Pitches change with every game, regardless of where one plays; hence the reason one develops the right technique, in order to adjust to whatever is encountered.

Home advantage means familiarity with the surroundings and being close to home and siblings, parents, friends, family, the food to which one is accustomed, the roads, the buildings, beaches, etc. It makes one more comfortable.

Their first two games are against Combined Campuses and Colleges, and Windward Islands Volcanoes, two of the weakest teams. They should be happy with this schedule.