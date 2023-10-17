That huge WASA sore

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The reality of WASA’s restructuring is once again in the news, and I believe by now we should be very accustomed to this. For years, we have been hearing about all the issues at WASA – too many to mention in this short article. How many people have been brought on staff to deal with fixing WASA? I believe it would be a good idea to inform the citizenry what has been done at WASA since the idea of restructuring has been on the table for several years. We are in this together please share with the public where you are with this restructuring.

The recent bombshell, where the possibilities of workers being on the breadline come 2024, would have rocked many employed by this company. Fear, anxiety, and uncertainty would have gripped the hearts of many already on hearing what was said by the minister Mr Marvin Gonzales. In my opinion, the writing is on the wall, and it would take a miracle to change what is on the agenda. Whether we choose to believe it or not, unemployment with a family to feed and bills to be paid etc is not an easy thing, just like calling a spade a spade. WASA, which employs thousands, if sending home workers, which I assume can be many, as part of restructuring, this will most definitely impact the social aspect and other areas of our country negatively.

One of the sad aspects with all that is going on at WASA over the years is that when it is all settled, there will be many people working at WASA who are ordinary workers who will pay the price due to poor management. In my humble opinion, WASA did not come into the state it is presently in overnight. There would have been people in charge who should have been managing all that would have been taking place at WASA over the years and taking steps to keep WASA on course. What may have started as a bruise I believe (my opinion) was left unattended, and it developed into a huge sore that is difficult now to cure. I conclude with this: it seems that no one likes to rock the boat or appear as the big bad wolf, but a quote states, "For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.” I leave a question to all: could it have been that this above quote became a part of WASA over the years? Hence the reason why we are where we are today, let's do it together making TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan