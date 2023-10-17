Shallow digs deep

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow (L) and CWI vice president and TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath chat following a press conference, at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann’s, on Monday. - Jeff Mayers

In an attempt to incentivise regional cricket and make it more attractive to prospective West Indies players, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday it will be pumping over US$2.5 million into the regional game over a four-year period.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Monday, CWI president Kishore Shallow relayed the news on the eve of the CG United Regional Super50 tournament, which begins in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Starting with the 2023 edition, the Super50 tournament will see the championship-winning team walking away with a cash prize of US$100,000 – an increase from the previous US$20,000.

The region's red-ball players are also set to see greater rewards, starting with the 2024 West Indies regional four-day championship, as the tournament winner will receive a US$250,000 purse – a monumental increase from the previous prize of US$30,000.

Shallow said it is CWI's mission to "narrow the wide gap between regional and international cricket," and these monetary incentives form the pathway to that goal.

"On the field, we believe we have to find ways to incentivise our players to create greater competition for our regional tournaments. In an attempt to narrow the gap and get more intense and competitive regional cricket, we are going to close that gap and improve the skillset of our players.

"We believe it is also quite important that we incentivise our red-ball players even more, because some of them are only playing red-ball cricket. We have obviously heard the concerns about Test cricket, and we believe it is very important that we reward them well."

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe spoke about the importance of getting the region's best players to lay a proper foundation in the first-class set-up.

"I think it's a discussion about the skill you develop as a red-ball player. That game awareness and the technical ability you need to have. Those are foundational for any form of cricket," Bascombe said. "We have to keep discussing with our players to get them to understand that there is value in playing the red-ball format.

"We have also ensured that we have windows for CPL and windows for IPL. It doesn't necessarily mean that you miss out on opportunities."

The CWI president said it was of utmost importance to draw regional players away from the lure of T20 tournaments and other franchise leagues outside the region.

"To put that into context, we have players who sometimes leave the regional tournaments while they are ongoing to go into leagues for US$5,000 or $10,000. It's not only in the players' interests, but in the franchise and territorial boards' interests to keep these players engaged," Shallow said.

"(The) US$250,000 (winning prize) is by no means small change. I can't tell what per-cent increase that is, but it is quite significant. That is the direction we are going to incentivise and reward our players to keep them engaged."

The second-placed team in the 2023 Regional Super50, which bowls off at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair with a matchup between TT Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), will walk away with US$50,000. The team topping the standings at the end of the eight-team, round-robin first phase, will also pocket US$50,000.

Shallow confirmed there will also be incentives for individual performances, with increased monetary rewards for accolades such as man of the match and player of the tournament. There will also be increased rewards for the leading wicket-taker and highest run-scorer.

A CWI release hailed it as "the biggest prize money in the history of the (Super50) tournament."

The runner-up in the WI four-day championship will receive US$100,000 – equivalent to the earnings of the 2023 Super50 champion.

The CWI release also pointed to an increase in the prize structure for the women's regional tournaments. The winners of next year's women's CG United Super50 Cup will receive US$20,000 prize, with a minimum increase of US$10,000 annually over the next four-year cycle. The runners-up will receive half these amounts.

Next year's women's T20 Blaze winners will receive US$10,000, with the championship-winning purse also set to increase during the four-year period. The runners-up in the T20 Blaze will also receive half of these amounts.

"I won't be surprised that after the announcement a few teams will be going to train," Shallow said. "And that is the kind of motivation we want to give our players. We have most of our players available for the Super50 tournament so certainly we expect a very high standard."

The 2023 Regional Super50 tournament will end on November 11 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Jamaica Scorpions are the defending champions.

The CWI release also said cricket's regional body was "finalising a new four-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the West Indies Players Association, which will see further increases for individual players, including a major boost to women’s remuneration."