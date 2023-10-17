Save Gaza
THE EDITOR:
I saw a mother kiss her baby
On top of his little head
I thought the guards had rescued him
I didn’t know that he was dead
The mother turned away and sobbed
As they took her child away
To bury him in the land where
Their families were betrayed…
My heart broke again when I saw
Bloody children being pulled
From under the rubble of buildings
Innocent and misunderstood…
They call them human animals now
And have stopped their food supply
It wasn’t enough that they’d beat them while they prayed
Or shoved them when they passed by
It wasn’t enough to fire at them
As the world turned a blind eye
And other parents took their children to school
And kept them safe and dry…
No fuel for them… no power… how much longer will this last?
How much longer will the world deny
What has happened in the past?
That the land they had, and lived in
Was arbitrarily given away
And that they have since been oppressed
And silenced every day
No freedom for the children
No space to run and play
Just time to try to get inside
Without any delay…
Now tell me what you think,
And don’t pretend you don’t understand
That the terror started years ago
In a stolen land...
And if you haven’t read about it
Then it’s really not too late
To feel some compassion and empathy
And rid yourself of hate.
DR AMINA IBRAHIM-ALI
via e-mail
