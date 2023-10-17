Save Gaza

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City on May 13, 2021. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR:

I saw a mother kiss her baby

On top of his little head

I thought the guards had rescued him

I didn’t know that he was dead

The mother turned away and sobbed

As they took her child away

To bury him in the land where

Their families were betrayed…

My heart broke again when I saw

Bloody children being pulled

From under the rubble of buildings

Innocent and misunderstood…

They call them human animals now

And have stopped their food supply

It wasn’t enough that they’d beat them while they prayed

Or shoved them when they passed by

It wasn’t enough to fire at them

As the world turned a blind eye

And other parents took their children to school

And kept them safe and dry…

No fuel for them… no power… how much longer will this last?

How much longer will the world deny

What has happened in the past?

That the land they had, and lived in

Was arbitrarily given away

And that they have since been oppressed

And silenced every day

No freedom for the children

No space to run and play

Just time to try to get inside

Without any delay…

Now tell me what you think,

And don’t pretend you don’t understand

That the terror started years ago

In a stolen land...

And if you haven’t read about it

Then it’s really not too late

To feel some compassion and empathy

And rid yourself of hate.

DR AMINA IBRAHIM-ALI

via e-mail