Sagicor celebrates customer service week

Sagicor Life Insurance TT Ltd customer service representaive Shania Pragg presents a client with a token as part of Customer Service Week.

Joining the world in celebrating Customer Service Week, regional insurer Sagicor promoted the international theme of Team Service with the company’s own retro vibe, held in the first week in October. Customers at Sagicor, as well as its team members, participated in a wide range of activities, with opportunities to walk away with some fun prizes.