Reopen Oval cricket museum

THE EDITOR: As a loyal member of the QPCC (the Oval) for over six decades, it is perplexing to witness the closure of the museum for the past three years. The Oval's museum is not merely a repository of cricketing memorabilia; it is a sanctuary of heritage and knowledge for aspiring cricketers and enthusiasts alike.

The decision to keep the museum shuttered seems disheartening, especially when considering the rich history and tradition associated with the Oval. For young cricketing colts, this museum could serve as an invaluable resource for learning about the game's illustrious past and the great legends who graced the historic grounds. It offers a unique opportunity for them to connect with the sport's heritage, drawing inspiration from the achievements and stories of the cricketing legends on display.

The closure of the museum raises questions about the Oval management's commitment to preserving and promoting cricket's legacy. It sends a message of indifference towards the sport's history and the educational value it can provide. Reopening this facility to the public would not only benefit the younger generation of cricketers but also serve as a tribute to the game's rich history, making it a win-win decision for both the Oval management and the cricketing community at large. It's high time to reconsider this unfortunate situation and embrace the significance of the museum as a vital tool for cricket's future and an essential part of the Oval's identity.

Stephen Almandoz deserves a glowing tribute for single-handedly amassing an impressive collection of memorabilia over the years, enriching our displays remarkably.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings