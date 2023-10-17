PM leaves for Canada

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the commissioning of a segment of the Point Fortin Highway on October 14. Rowley left for Canada on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Prime Minister left TT on Tuesday to attend the First Canada-Caricom Summit in Canada.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, announced Dr Rowley's departure for the summit.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns.

The summit runs from Tuesday to October 23 in Ottawa.

Canadian Prime Minister and current Caricom chairman, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, will co-chair the summit. Among the issues to be discussed by leaders at the summit will be climate change, improving access to financing for small island developing states in the Caribbean, regional security and the ongoing security, political and humanitarian crises in Haiti.

In a statement ahead of the summit, Trudeau said, “I look forward to welcoming leaders from the Caribbean Community to Ottawa this month. Canada and the Caribbean Community have built an enduring partnership over the last 50 years, based on ties between our people and our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

Trudeau added, “At this summit and beyond, we will keep working together to take climate action, build strong economies, and keep people safe, now and into the future.”