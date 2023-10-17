Kidney damage – factors and risks (Pt I)

Maxwell Adeyemi

The kidneys are two small bean-shaped organs that sit below the ribs on either side of the spine. Roughly the size of a fist, the kidneys are in charge of filtering the blood and removing toxic substances from the food we eat, expelling these toxins out in the form of waste products. Kidneys also help maintain the delicate balance of fluids in the body.

If the kidneys are not working properly, our body cannot function. The breakdown of kidneys can lead to chronic kidney disease, an umbrella term that covers various conditions that damage the kidneys and decrease their performance ability.

Chronic kidney disease can lead to complications like high blood pressure, low blood count, weak bones, poor nutrition and nerve damage, and can increase the risk of heart and blood vessel diseases

The damage caused by CKD occurs over a long period, and if left untreated, may lead to eventual kidney failure, which is treated by renal dialysis and kidney transplant.

The two main causes of CKD are high blood pressure and diabetes, and the various symptoms include fatigue, insomnia, muscle cramping, swollen feet and ankles, lack of appetite, trouble concentrating, puffy eyes, itchy skin and frequent need to urinate.

Anyone can be at risk of potential kidney disease, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle can dramatically decrease the risk.

Kidney disease risk factors

Red meat:

This is a great source of protein, but including too much meat in your diet can put you at risk of kidney disease. People who consume significant amount of red meat on a regular basis have a 40 per cent increased risk of developing end-stage renal disease.

Red meat when eaten in excess can produce waste products that damage kidney filtration and have a negative impact on your health. The protein found in red meat produces by-products that can put added stress on kidney function, and when this protein is broken down it releases a compound called urea. Too much urea can build up and contribute to kidney damage. especially if your kidneys are already weakened.

Red meats like beef, pork and lamb also contain more saturated fats and cholesterol than other types of meat, which can raise cholesterol levels, worsen heart disease and increase the risk of renal artery disease.

Alcohol:

Technically, alcohol is a depressant, which means it slows down your brain and affects the way it sends and receive messages. Alcohol can also badly damage the kidneys by changing the way they function.

Drinking alcohol frequently can increase the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes, which can be a precursor to kidney disease and can lead to eventual kidney failure.

Moderate alcohol consumption is not considered a risk to healthy kidneys, but for those who have onset kidney problems, the damage can be extensive. Aside from damage to your kidneys, excessive alcohol also puts you at a higher risk of hypertension and stroke.

Table salt:

Salt is essential for health: it helps to regulate blood pressure, control fluid balance and help our muscles and nerves function correctly. Too much salt, however, can cause a lot of damage. A diet high in salt increases the chance of developing renal stones and can worsen issues like diabetes and obesity. It can also cause kidney and liver problems as well as hypertension, heart disease, water retention, stroke and heart failure.

Caffeine:

A natural stimulant found in many different foods and drinks, it can be both a drug and food additive. Because caffeine is a stimulant, it speeds up the central nervous system, making the brain send and receive messages at a faster rate than usual.

Excessive amounts can cause an increase in body temperature, high blood pressure, dizziness, headaches, heart palpitations, jitters, restlessness and insomnia. Caffeine can be found in many beverages and medications and it can cause the kidney to become dehydrated, in turn making them work harder to pump out more fluids.

Caffeine also stimulates blood flow, which puts additional stress on the kidneys, and this can also increase blood pressure.

Artificial sweeteners:

These sweeteners are generally considered non-nutritive: they have no calories and are void of nutrition.

Commonly added to many processed foods and drinks, they are also found in other products like toothpaste, mouthwash, chewable vitamins, gums, cough syrup, salad dressings, frozen yogurt, breakfast cereals and processed snacks.

Too much of these addictive sweeteners can cause headaches, migraines, weight gain, increase risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. They are also associated with increased chances of decline in kidney functions.

Dairy products:

These can be a good source of natural essentials like protein, B vitamins, calcium, phosphorus and potassium, but if you are already at risk of kidney disease, a build-up of these minerals can cause high levels in the blood, which can increase the risk of bone and heart disease.

Dairy products like cheese, ice cream and butter can also contribute to high cholesterol levels and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Milk contains animal proteins which are highly acidic and increase calcium secretion into urine. When this occurs, the body must take calcium from bones in order to neutralise the acid in the system. This causes the bones to weaken and also puts an enormous amount of pressure on the kidneys.

Carbonated beverages:

These drinks are infused and pressurised with carbon dioxide to make them fizzy. Drinking too many may increase blood pressure, reduce kidney function and heighten the risk of developing kidney stones. Excessive soda or carbonated drinks increases the amount of insulin produced by the pancreas, and high insulin in the blood can lead to a number of serious health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

Smoking:

Smoking is a trigger for many diseases. Not only are smokers at a much higher risk of many cancers, smoking also increases the risk of lung and heart disease as well as stroke and kidney problems.

Smoking harms the kidney by increasing blood pressure and heart rate, creating added stress on kidney function.

It also reduces blood flow, narrows blood vessels and damages small blood vessels. Smoking slows blood flow to all major organs, including the kidney, which leads to kidney disease.

Painkillers:

Over-the-counter painkillers like aspirin, paracetamol and ibuprofen are safe when taken moderately, but can become dangerous to the kidney if taken over a long period. Painkillers have been linked to two types of kidney damage. They can cause acute renal failure and chronic kidney disease, known as analgesic nephropathy. The kidney is more susceptible to damage from analgesics if they are taken inappropriately for extended periods.

