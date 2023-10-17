Illness forces cyclist Teniel Campbell out of Pan Am Games

Trinidad and Tobago's Teniel Campbell. -

Pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell has withdrawn from this year’s October 20 to November 5 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, owing to illness.

The European-based cyclist was scheduled to compete in the women’s individual time trial and road race. Campbell, 26, confirmed her decision to opt-out through a Facebook post on Monday.

“I was really looking forward to competing (in) the red, white and black at the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. However, I have been struggling with a prolong illness, post the Italian races a few weeks ago.

“Unfortunately due to this, a decision was made to withdraw from the competition. Good luck to all our athletes. I will be cheering,” Campbell posted.

At the last Pan Am Games in 2019, the lanky cyclist pedaled to double silver, one each in the road race and time trial events.

TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams also confirmed Campbell’s absence but said her health remains a top priority ahead of any competition.

Campbell’s absence reduced TT’s athlete contingent to 63. Also with the team are 36 officials, including Chef de Mission Stacy Santana, the medical team, coaches and managers.

The Games get underway on Saturday. TT will be represented in 12 sporting disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoe, cycling, golf, gymnastics, field hockey, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.