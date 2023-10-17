Hinds: Police to get 3,120 more body cams

Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says the police service will soon receive 3,120 additional body cameras to aid in fighting crime.

He revealed this at a standing finance committee meeting in Parliament on Monday.

The 2024 draft estimates say $67 million was allocated to the police service to purchase equipment.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles said the US State Department views extra-judicial killings in a negative light, so it is a worry in that country.

He said while he understands there are good officers who put their lives on the line, it is the government's responsibility to provide them with the necessary equipment to "exonerate themselves if they kill civilians...

"...In a situation where their lives are threatened or consistent with standard operational principles."

He then asked how many police officers currently have body cams.

But Hinds said these are not individually assigned but available for officers to use in their line of duty.

"(It is) not like a pants or a cap or a shirt."

Hinds said there are 1,121 available, 192 waiting to be cleared by customs, and an additional 3,120 will soon be purchased.

He then pointed out the issue he had with Charles' lead-up to his question.

Regarding the term extra-judicial killings, Hinds said, "That has certain implications, and I will not associate myself or the police service with that, regardless of who said it, locally, regionally or internationally."

He said all matters related to police-involved shootings are "thoroughly investigated.

"I do not think the member for Naparima as a member of the Parliament and wanting to be a member of government should be mouthing that form of recklessness."

Hinds said there are currently 1,369 functional vehicles in the service.

The 2024 draft estimates list $50 million as being allocated for the maintenance of police vehicles.

Asked by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein how many vehicles the service has, Hinds said 2,244.

However, he said 1,369 are operational, 260 are non-operational – but can be quickly repaired – and 611 beyond repair, meant for disposal.

In addition, he said the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit has four vessels.

In the 2024 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said $80 million will be allocated for new police vehicles.

Hinds admitted that TT's "crazy" roads contribute heavily to the wear and tear of vehicles.

The estimate for fuel and lubricants is the same as 2023 – $20 million.

The Opposition questioned why this figure did not increase since more vehicles were being bought.

Hinds said this has never really been an issue.

"It has never come to my attention...that there is any issue around fuel. And we are confident that the allocation here will deal with our fuel engagements, and if not, we have recourse to further sums to treat with it."

Charles asked if the government currently owes NP for providing fuel to police officers, adding that he worked there as the marketing manager for several years.

As laughter erupted in the Chamber, Hinds said, "I don't want to hear about your very...

"I am unable to say...but what he really wanted to tell us is that he worked at NP."

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal then joked that he could not hear clearly as members were still basking in "the glory days" Charles highlighted.