Hinds: Not only prison officers at risk

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said on Monday that not only prison officers were at risk from violent acts orchestrated by certain inmates behind bars.

He spoke at the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives as his ministry's spending allocation under budget 2024, including the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF), was examined.

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein had asked why no money was spent last year nor allocation made for 2024 for construction of safe houses for prison officers, as he noted the attempted assassination of the deputy prison commissioner last week.

Last year $500,000 was allocated but zero was spent, documents showed, with nothing allocated in 2022.

Hinds said he had to be careful talking on this sensitive topic, even as he is guided in the matter by the prison service leadership and other law enforcement personnel.

He said he fully agreed with Hosein's concern for the lives of prison officers.

"They have been identified by the criminals in this country, by virtue of the work they do as being at particular risk.

"We are taking, along with them, all possible action to resolving that problem.

"I must tell you, it is not only prison officers who are at risk.

"Everyone of us is at risk because there are people in this country who feel they could do wrong and still be predominant, and do wrong and get right."

He lamented that some criminals kill to go to jail and "are prepared to kill to come out too."

"So I want you to be assured that we are all very, very, very sensitive and alive to the risks."

The law enforcement platform would continue to work with the prison service to deal with this and other matters, Hinds said.

In reply to Hosein's query, Hinds said an unspecified new project will likely replace plans to build a courtroom at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) at Golden Grove, Arouca.

Documents showed some $1 million was allocated last year, with zero spent while $500,000 was allocated this year.

Hinds said that in talks between a Cabinet subcommittee and the Judiciary, the latter had suggested the proposed court be replaced by a new project.

"The judiciary has come up with another idea, in their view superior to the establishment of this."

He said Cabinet had approved it but he gave no details but said any announcement was a matter for the judiciary.

For two years of the covid19 pandemic, TT's law courts had sat virtually, with proceedings via Zoom.

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally asked about drone-tracking technology to help secure the perimeter fences of TT's jails. Hinds promised to reply in writing.

Hosein asked about a $3 million allocation for the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC). Hinds said Cabinet had previously approved $11 million for an upgrade.

Hosein asked if this entailed expanding the IDC's capacity to hold more people, recalling unrest among Venezuelan migrants detained at the Chaguaramas Heliport.

Hinds said, "No. This project will not yield expansion. It will upgrade and improve the facility as it is."

He said he was anticipating an upsurge in the migration pattern in Caricom, including inflows to the region.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram asked about the Point Fortin Fire Station, for which $18 million was allocated last year of which $9.4 million was spent, with a 2024 allocation of $10 million. Hinds replied the project was 80 per cent complete, as advised by the Chief Fire Officer.

Ratiram asked why nothing was spent out of a $10 million allocation last year to build Arouca Fire Station. Hinds replied that a contractor had given an estimate that Cabinet found too high, based on ministers' knowledge and experience.

"We did not accept the cost that was proposed and the project scope was adjusted. The implementing agency was requested to submit a revised proposal."

This was submitted last December and is now being reviewed by Cabinet.

"The matter is still engaging our attention, all with a view to ensuring we get value for money on behalf of the people of TT."

Ratiram asked about $4 million for improvement works to fire service buildings, saying last year its allocation under the consolidated fund had been $9.7 million.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the $4 million represented what could be completed within this fiscal year as a more realistic sum than before.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked why $6 million was allocated for a forensic science centre if the Chinese Government gave the centre to TT as a gift.

Hinds said despite the gift, TT has obligations towards the project. "They are giving us $30 million worth of gifts, and we do have other responsibilities in it."

The ministry's allocation under the developmental programme, including the IDF was $2.69 billion.