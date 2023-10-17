De Comarmond pedals to U23 bronze at Caribbean Road Championships

TT's Enrique De Comarmond, right, celebrates his U23 men's road race bronze at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in Guadeloupe on Sunday. - Courtesy TTCF

Enrique De Comarmond was Trinidad and Tobago’s lone medallist at the Elite Road Caribbean Cycling Championships which ended Sunday in Le Gosier, Guadeloupe.

De Comarmond rode to bronze in the Under-23 men’s road race amid sweltering heat, to conquer the challenging 140km course in three hours, 39 minutes and 08.35 seconds (3:38.08.35). His time was tenth overall but good enough for third place in the U23 division.

Winning the event was Bermudan Nicholas Narraway in 3:38.00.68 while Raphael Lautone of the host nation earned silver in 3:38.08.34.

De Comarmond’s countryman Tariq Woods missed out on a podium spot by a couple seconds and had to settle for fourth in the U23s. He clocked 3:39.09.62.

TT had other representatives in the race, including Liam Trepte, Benjamin Mouttet and Maruice Burnette. However, the trio did not finish the race owing to the hot weather.

On Saturday, national criterium champion Liam Trepte placed 12th in the men’s individual time trial. He stopped the clock on 39 minutes and 59.41s. De Comarmond was the only other TT contender and he placed 18th.

Additionally, TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams was voted in as vice-president of the Caribbean Cycling Union. The new board will serve for the next four years.