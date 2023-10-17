Climate Justice takes centre stage at Micro-Theatre Festival

Comedian, singer and 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam second-place winner Kevin Soyer. -

A civil society-led, agenda-setting arts initiative aims to platform much-needed conversations about climate change and how its disproportionate impacts ought to be managed.

“Who cyah hear go feel” is a loose translation of the near-extinct colloquial exhortation or warning “One day, One day, Congotay!” To register the real, present, existential threat of the climate fallout, however, local non-governmental actors have adapted it (aptly) to title their upcoming Climate Justice-themed Micro-Theatre Festival Today, Congotay!

Spread across two weekends and two communities – October 27-28 in Williamsville and November 3-4 in Brazil – the Congotay festival will present up to ten micro-theatre plays that centre climate justice issues by highlighting climate change-related stories and concerns of often overlooked communities and the most vulnerable within them.

The Cropper Foundation (TCF), an award-winning 23-year-old Trinidad and Tobago-based non-profit organisation working in sustainable development, and the Micro Theatre Festival of TT, the premier short-form theatrical experience, have partnered to amplify the voices of rural communities impacted by climate change. This project is the first in a series of climate justice-focused, arts-based interventions to be led by TCF over the period 2023-2026, supported by a grant from the Open Society Foundations.

At its core, the concept of climate justice aims to connect the climate crisis to the social and environmental issues in which it is deeply entangled, and to build awareness of the need for just division and equitable distribution of the burdens of climate change.

Omar Mohammed, CEO at TCF said, “We often hear about climate justice in the context of discussions among countries and leaders – who should pay for what – but even within countries we have issues of climate (in) justice, and, more often than not, it’s the most marginalised and vulnerable that bear the brunt of this injustice, while also having the least-visible platform to talk about it.”

Micro-Theatre is a powerful storytelling format that consists of repeat performances of short, punchy, thought-provoking productions staged simultaneously to intimate audiences at 15-minute intervals over several hours.

Director of the Micro-Theatre Festival of TT Marcus Waldron credits the introduction of the unique theatre format to this country to Albert Smith, a Venezuelan national.

Waldron says, “What Albert offers us in the micro-theatre format is a 'Netflix-like' approach to live performances, delivering these short stories from rural areas often neglected by the mainstream. Combined, this format, thematic approach, a cast of brilliant directors and actors, and the support of schools and NGOs like The Cropper Foundation is a positive step toward engaging and galvanising our Caribbean communities around issues like climate change.”

Nine directors will present their plays at the Congotay festival: Ambika Assiu, Eric Barry, Tafar Lewis- Benjamin, Shania Mark, Rhesa Samuels, Albert Smith, Arnetia Thomas, Marcus Waldron and Tishana Williams.

The festival is the culmination of three months of partner organisations working closely with Williamsville and Brazil Secondary Schools – the official festival host-venues – and their surrounding communities to source story material and identify actors and other local resources.

Through this unique and involved process of developing and executing these productions, it has prioritised: advancing climate change education; amplifying local voices and participation in change-related activities; demonstrating the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable groups; and strengthening societal connections and resilience through a community-led and NGO-supported theatre-making process.

To accommodate maximum student access to the festival’s micro-theatre offerings, October 27 and November 3 have been reserved exclusively for student attendance, which will also include students from neighbouring schools. This means the wider community and public at large are welcome to see the plays on October 28 at Williamsville Secondary and November 4 at Brazil Secondary.

The Congotay festival will also feature display booths from several NGO, public and private sector stakeholders, alongside arts and craft activities – all in keeping with the climate justice theme, in addition to artisan and food vendors. On both Saturdays, gates open at 12.30 pm, while the plays get going at 2 pm sharp. Comedian, singer and 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam second-place winner Kevin Soyer is booked to bring down the curtains with a rousing ten-minute comedy set at both venues.

Admission is free, but tickets are required to see the plays. Two-thirds of proceeds from overall ticket sales will be donated to the host schools and the remaining one-third will be shared among actors.

Advance ticket purchase is available online via the SunTixx ticketing platform (suntixx.com).

To learn more, follow TCF and MTFTT social media channels, or call 221-5751 or 463-4297.