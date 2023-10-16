What audacity, madam minister

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

THE EDITOR: The audacity of Dr Gadsby-Dolly! Who does she think she is?

Calling time out on recalcitrant students, making a clear call that enough is enough, serving notice of her intention to use the authority invested in her as Minister of Education to the fullest.

Advocating loudly for mandatory national service as part of her holistic approach.

Adjusting timetables and curriculum to provide for a more holistic approach to education, ie patriotism and cultural transformation policies. Who does she think she is?

Well, she is the minister charged with the heavy responsibility of shaping this nation's future. Can she? Yes. Don't underestimate the puppy look. She has the audacity, she is alert to the dynamics of a changing world both for parents and students, and she is more than able.

She is the de-facto minister of Social Development and Family Services, Youth Development and National Services and ultimately, a junior minister in the Ministry of National Security, with responsibility for juvenile delinquency. The buck stops with her.

The work established at the ministry under her watch (assisted by her junior minister) as elucidated in Gadsby-Dolly's budget response, simply cannot be trivialised:

* 26 schools hand-picked for special attention.

* Free after-school tuition for standards three-five.

* Literacy and numeracy coaches.

* Adjusting the curriculum to allow for the lower secondary proficiency exam.

* E-classrooms for teachers.

* Remedial maths, writing and English for teachers (yes, teachers).

* Partnership with the TTPS, social development ministry, youth development ministry, Milat etc.

I cannot recall in recent times, a minister so present and in touch. There was an era when students had to know all the ministers by name and their portfolio. They know her name.

All of Trinidad and Tobago looks to you, madam minister, So far, so good.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando