Webster-Roy: Most Judith Jones report recommendations implemented

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy. -

MOST of the recommendations from the 2021 Cabinet-approved team report, which highlighted the Children's Authority's inability to protect some children from abuse, have been followed.

This was revealed by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy.

She was speaking at a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament on Friday afternoon.

The 2024 draft estimates for expenditure show that $100 million was allocated to the authority – a $32.5 million decrease from 2023.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath said last time, government said further funding for the authority would be revisited in the middle of the fiscal year.

However, he said the authority haD "been lamenting of the challenges they have with that particular approach..."

Webster-Roy said there "hasn't really been a decrease" as, again, mid-fiscal year, if more money is needed, it will be provided.

She said this assurance was given by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Padarath then asked about the recommendations made in the 2021 report by a team led by retired Appeal Court judge Justice Judith Jones.

Webster-Roy said her division prioritised the recommendations and most have been adhered to.

She added that the UN and other international groups helped with funding, "so we didn't have to dip into a lot of the money we had been allocating.

When it comes to the standing committee on child protection, she said there were eight meetings; the legal enforcement and licensing monitoring committee of the homes had seven meetings.

The public financing and safeguarding and protection committee had six meetings, and the operations of the Children's Authority Committee had four meetings. Finally, she said, the abuse and absconding operating systems for children's homes and residences had four meetings.

On the first committee, she said it was able to revise a child protection framework, a roadmap for reform of the childcare and protection system, visit the Children's Court and hold meetings with Chief Justice Ivor Archie and other senior officials in the Judiciary.

She said the work of the remaining committees are 87, 90, 76 and 70 per cent completed, respectively.

Padarath said he was happy to hear the information provided as, "For eight years, we heard none of it."

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes asked what the progress on the consolidated child support centre was like and Webster-Roy said within the next six months, there should at least be a building ready to host children.

Webster-Roy added that the Children's Authority has had its strategic plan approved and is already recruiting workers for new positions.