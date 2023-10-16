WASA, Desalcott working to ease water woes

WASA Caroni water treatment plant, Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Desalination Company of TT (Desalcott) have said they will do all they can to minimise any disruption in water supply that will be caused by the planned nine-day shutdown of Desalcott's plant at Point Lisas.

The plant will begin to reduce its shutdown from Monday. The maintenance work will take place from October 17-23 . The plant is scheduled to restart production on October 24.

At a news conference at Desalcott's Point Lisas offices on Monday, company general manager John Thompson said the company will have more than 300 employees doing maintenance works on the plant.

He added that every effort will be made to return the plant to full operations in less than the scheduled nine-day shu down.

Acting WASA CEO Kelvin Romain said WASA will seek to mitigate the shortfall in production from Desalcott by redistributing the water supply from its Caroni and Navet water treatment plants and its desalination plant in Point Fortin.