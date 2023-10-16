T20 cricket confirmed for LA 2028 Olympics

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. - AP PHOTO

THE International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the recommendation for Twenty20 cricket to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The decision was made on Monday at the 141st session of the IOC, after a review by the Olympic programme commission and executive board.

The IOC has also given the green light for the other sports recommended by the LA Games organising committee, including baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash.

IOC boss Thomas Bach said, "I have long believed that we have an incredible opportunity in Los Angeles to create the most compelling Games, not just for us, but for the world."