Soca Warriors aim to top Nations League group

Trinidad and Tobago footballers celebrate their 3-2 victory over Guatemala at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday. - TTFA Media

High-flying Trinidad and Tobago will tackle table proppers Curacao on Tuesday night aiming for their fourth straight victory in the Concacaf Nations League A competition, at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, Curacao.

TT are top of Group A with a maximum nine points from three matches and need just one point to ensure a first-ever appearance in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals. The top two teams in the group will advance to the "quarters" and possibly book a place in the 2024 Copa America. Panama (seven points), Martinique (six points) and Guatemala (four points) are still in contention going into the final round.

However, Curacao and El Salvador are yet to register a point in the competition and have already been relegated to League B of next year's Nations League.

TT, fresh off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Guatemala on Friday, arrived in Curacao on Monday looking to end the group stage on a high.

In an interview with TTFA media, midfielder Neveal Hackshaw said the mindset of TT has not changed and they will be going for victory.

"They (Curacao) will come with everything, but they don't know what we coming with. They say we need a point but we not coming for a point – we coming for three points.

"That's what we want, that's what we been working for. No one believed we would be in this position, but we came into the group and showed them wrong. We showed we are a fighting team and everything is possible."

He called on his team-mates to stay grounded and "trust coach (Angus Eve) decisions and whatever tactics he brings."

The Oakland Roots SC player said the Guatemala game was tough, but TT stayed in contention by being united. "We never argued with each other – we fought (for TT) with each other. If somebody make a mistake, we bring them up and not push them down. That's leadership from everyone. It wasn't just a senior thing."

HFX Wanderers midfielder Andre Rampersad wants TT to make a statement against Curacao. He said, "We want to maintain the unbeaten run, for sure. Four wins in a row, top the group, full points and make a statement,"

Rampersad says players are confident and praised the character shown in the last game.He expects them to continue to work hard as that is what has brought them success.

Recalling their last meeting with Curacao – a 1-0 win in their opening match of the Nations League – Rampersad said, "They were excellent keeping the ball in the first half. But coming out in the second half we sorted it out., applied pressure and we were able to get the breakthrough goal in the end. It's gonna be a physical battle but I think we are going to come away with the victory."